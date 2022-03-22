Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

2 Pennsylvania state troopers, pedestrian, killed in suspected DUI crash

Pennsylvania Troopers Crash
AP
Branden
Pennsylvania Troopers Crash
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:57:16-04

PHILADELPHIA — State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday.

Police said Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. They were trying to but the pedestrian in a police vehicle at the time of the crash.

The troopers and the civilian were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver, a woman, remained at the scene and a DUI-related investigation was opened.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in the troopers' honor.

"Today’s tragedy is a reminder that our law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe," Wolf said in a tweet Monday. "(Pennsylvania first lady) Frances (Wolf) and I send our deepest condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Sisca and Trooper Mack."

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere