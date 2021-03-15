3 dead, several others injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians near San Diego college

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Three people were killed and several others were injured after they were struck by a vehicle near San Diego City College Monday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said the incident happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of B Street in downtown San Diego's East Village.

Police confirmed three people died and two people were hospitalized with critical injuries. According to police, there were at least nine victims in the collision.

Police said the 71-year-old male driver of a Volvo station wagon was traveling westbound on B Street when, for reasons still unknown, the car veered to the right and onto the sidewalk, hitting several people.

The vehicle came to a stop just after the collision, and police said the driver remained at the scene.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit said the driver was detained and being investigated for possibly driving while impaired.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the immediate area.

