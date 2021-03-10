4-year-old in New York donates pennies to save USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO — It's an amazing Buffalo Strong story that truly represents the City of Good Neighbors.

4-year-old Arrow Swartwout loves walking with his grandmother Tara Welty to look at the ships at the Buffalo and Erie County Military & Naval Park. In fact, the two planned to tour the ships for the first time together sometime this summer.

When Arrow heard the USS The Sullivans was in desperate need of repair he was very concerned the ship was going to sink before he had a chance to board it. So, he gathered up his pennies and nickels in a plastic bag and went to the naval park to donate his money to the Save the Sullivans campaign.

That donation went a long way.

Developer Douglas Jemal, who is leading the $1 million Save the Sullivans fundraising effort, heard about Arrow's heartfelt generosity. Jemal was touched by the gesture and wanted to meet the young boy to thank him for the donation to the Save the Sullivans campaign.

On Wednesday Jemal met with Arrow and his family at the Naval Park.

WKBW

Swartwout was also presented with a U.S. flag and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

WKBW

Those who would like to contribute to the "All Hands On Deck" campaign to Save the Sullivans and reach the $1 million goals can do so in the following ways:

Online here. By mail by sending contributions to - The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, ATTN: All HANDS ON DECK, One Naval Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202. By phone by contacting the Naval Park directly at 716-847-1773.

This story was first published by Jeff Russo at WKBW.