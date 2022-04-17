9 hurt in club shooting in South Carolina, a day after mall shooting

HAMPTON, S.C — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating an early morning shooting at a club in Hampton County that left at least nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division said there were no reported fatalities. The severity of the injuries is unclear.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff's Office.

It is the second mass shooting in as many days in South Carolina.

On Saturday, gunfire erupted at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

Nine people were shot and five were injured while fleeing.

One arrest has been made.

The Columbia Police Department said 22-year-old Jewayne Price will be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police are calling Price a person of interest at this time.

He may face more charges as the investigation continues.

Chief of Police, Skip Holbrook, said the department is working to identify two additional suspects who were seen with firearms inside the mall on Saturday.

It’s still unclear how many suspects fired weapons.

It is likely Saturday’s shooting was an isolated incident and was a result of an on-going conflict, police said.