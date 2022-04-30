Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Alabama prison official Vicki White missing after escorting inmate Casey Cole White

Officer Vicki White and inmate Casey Cole White are not related
Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office
Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 12:00:39-04

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The inmate is also missing.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. She left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since.

The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere