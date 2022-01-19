Major rodent infestation causes recall of all food products for two Canadian companies

Two Canadian food companies have issued a large warning after a major rodent infestation caused the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to issue a recall for "All food products distributed" by the companies.

Products from Bistak Enterprises Inc and Bistak Groceries Inc have been recalled after authorities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan ordered their site to shut down because the majority of the food was “significantly contaminated by rodents,” CTV News reported.

Canadians have been warned not to consume food products from Bistak sold up to or on Dec. 29, 2021. The company sells meat, fish and dry foods. Anyone in possession of foods sold by the company on or before this date is advised by health authorities to dispose of it or return it.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says, "These products may include dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder."

Authorities said products from Bistak were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.