American Airlines agrees to buy up to 20 supersonic jets

American Airlines says it has entered into an agreement to buy up to 20 Boom Supersonic Overture jets.

The airline says the aircraft is expected to carry passengers at twice the speed as today's fastest commercial planes.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

The company says Boom must meet industry-standard operating, performance and safety requirements before delivery of the aircraft.

The jets are designed to carry up to 80 passengers and can reach Mach 1.7 over water, American says.

Overture is reportedly in the final production stage. The jets are scheduled to begin carrying passengers by 2029.