Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software

Apple on Monday provided a peek at upcoming tweaks to the software that powers more than 1 billion iPhones and rolled out two laptops that will be the first available with the next generation of a company-designed microprocessor.

As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers instead of the devices that have made it a technology trendsetter. The iPhone's next operating system, due out this fall, will revamp the look of the device's lock screen and make mostly minor improvements to the current software.