At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Boulders that plunged from a mountainside rests among homes in Tlalnepantla, on the outskirts of Mexico City, when a mountain gave way on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City gave way Friday, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 10, 2021
TLALNEPANTLA, Mexico (AP) — A section of mountain on the outskirts of Mexico City has given way, plunging rocks the size of small homes onto a densely populated neighborhood and leaving at least one person dead and at least 10 missing.

Rescue teams scaled a three-story pile of rock where houses had been in a Tlalnepantla neighborhood Friday.

They are slowly excavating areas looking for people trapped below.

Images from the area showed a segment of the steep, green side of the peak known as Chiquihuite sheared off above a field of giant rubble with closely packed homes remaining on either side.

