Authorities investigating shots fired near the White House

Three people were reportedly taken into custody after authorities say shots were fired near the White House early Friday morning.

The Secret Service and United States Park Police responded to the shooting on Constitution Avenue.

Authorities said no one was injured, but several vehicles were reportedly hit.

According to WUSA, a juvenile with a firearm and two adults were detained in the area.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service issued a statement saying that no protected Secret Service locations were the target of the shooting.