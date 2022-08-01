Beyoncé changing lyrics in new song following ableism claims

Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance" is apparently not a hit with everyone.

The "Single Ladies" singer has been accused of using an ableist term in the song "Heated."

The term is considered derogatory to those suffering from muscle control disorders such as cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

Following some backlash for using the term, a representative for Beyoncé told NBC News, “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Lizzo also made changes after being called out for using the term in her song, "Grrrls."

"I never want to promote derogatory language," she said.