Biden to present Medal of Honor to Korean war veteran Ralph Puckett on Friday

Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Army Staff Sgt. Salvatore Giunta is pictured after he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010. Giunta, from Hiawatha, Iowa, is the first living veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to receive the award. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:12:29-04

President Joe Biden will honor Army Colonel Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House on Friday.

Puckett, who served during the Korean War, will be the first person to receive the nation's highest military honor from Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Puckett was able to hold Hill 205 near Unsan, Korea over two days in November 1950. During the attack from enemy forces, Puckett suffered multiple injuries, but his heroic efforts allowed the U.S. to keep its strategic position.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be in attendance at the ceremony on Friday. Following the ceremony, Moon will hold a summit with Biden and participate in a joint press conference.

The Medal of Honor Ceremony is scheduled to occur at the White House at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
