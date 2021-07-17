Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies

items.[0].image.alt
John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP
Biz Markie performs onstage at Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: Get The Sillies Out! 50+ city tour kick-off performance on Thanksgiving weekend at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Friday Nov. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision for GabbaCaDabra, LLC./AP Images)
Marcel Theo Hall
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 20:40:10-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57.

Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side.

The cause of death has not been released.

Markie, who real name is Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for lighthearted lyrics and humorous nature.

He’s made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy tour, and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere