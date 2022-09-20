Watch Now
Brad Pitt unveils sculptures in Finland at first art show

Domenico Stinellis/AP
File - Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Blonde' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 19, 2022
Actor Brad Pitt is holding his first-ever public art exhibition, unveiling a number of his sculptures at an art museum in Finland's third-largest city, Tampere.

The city's lakeside Sara Hilden Art Museum is showing the "largely self-taught" artist's sculptures and said the works were revealed by the actor himself over the weekend.

Pitt's works were shown as part of a larger exhibition by Thomas Houseago, a British artist. The exhibition also featured a series by Australian artist and rock star Nick Cave.

Pitt, who has drawn the most attention with his name recognition, featured a moulded plaster panel that depicts "a gunfight," along with a series of silicone sculptures shaped like houses that had been shot with different ammunition gauges.

As 58-year-old Pitt introduced the pieces he said, "To me it's about self-reflection. It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped."

