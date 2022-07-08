Bulls run in Pamplona for 1st time since 2019; no one gored

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The first running of the bulls at Pamplona's San Fermín festival in three years has taken place after previous events were canceled due to the pandemic.

No one was gored, but several runners took knocks and hard falls on Thursday.

Six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona's streets for around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of observers and participants cramming the course.

At least two men were smacked in the head by a bull's horn, but neither were skewered.

The Pamplona hospital said six people were brought in for treatment.

They included a 30-year-old American man who broke an arm and a 16-year-old Spanish girl who lost part of a finger in the bullring.

Four Spanish men between the ages of 19 and 45 were also injured.

The last time the festival was held was in 2019. The pandemic caused the cancelation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

Since the first bull run in 1910, only 16 people have died.