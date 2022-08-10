Canines show their skills at the World Dog Surfing Championships 2022 in California

Dogs and their human friends came together in the waters off California to surf and take home the top prize.

The World Dog Surfing Championships 2022 was held in Pacifica, Ca. at Linda Mar Beach, where dogs who can surf showed off their skills. Some may say it's easier to balance on four legs, but these are dogs we are talking about. Still, impressively they showed skills that could easily rival many humans.

Attendance is free and open to the public, and categories include the Best Waves competition and the live championship event. Events are live streamed and posted online for everyone to enjoy.

Attendees included Rocket Dog Rescue which brings dogs from shelters to be adopted out and Pali Boucher who is part of the organization said they were able to adopt "a lot" of dogs out during the event.

Winners included Surf Dog Teddy who took home a top prize in tandem.