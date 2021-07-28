Capitol riot arrest of restaurant owner rattles hometown

KANE, Pa. (AP) — Before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, most people in Pauline Bauer's rural Pennsylvania hometown knew her for the deep-dish pizza and ice cream she sells at her restaurant.

After her arrest in May on riot-related charges, Bauer became a target for strangers' scorn and a punchline for Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show on CBS.

Bauer believes most of her neighbors support her, but some residents of Kane, Pennsylvania, condemn what she did in Washington on Jan. 6.

Colbert mocked her argument that she is "immune from laws."

According to the FBI, Bauer was heard shouting “bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged during the riot to police officers, the Associated Press reported.

Bauer has told a federal judge that she doesn't want an attorney to represent her.

More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot, the AP reported.