Caribbean tropical depression could become major hurricane in coming days

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

“Tropical storm conditions are likely in portions of the Cayman Islands tonight and western Cuba Friday and Friday night, with dangerous storm surge possible in portions of western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth, in areas of onshore flow,” wrote the NHC in an advisory Thursday.

The NHC says the storm system is also expected to produce life-threatening heavy rains, flash flooding, and mudslides across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday, and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

“This system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, although the forecast uncertainty is larger than usual since the system is just forming,” wrote the NHC.

Officials say there is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana.

Those in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plans in place, the NHC warns.