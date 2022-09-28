Catastrophic damage as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, some areas too dangerous for emergency workers

As Hurricane Ian hit Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday as a powerful force just shy of a strong Category 5 storm, its top sustained winds of 150 mph tore roofs off structures and put millions without power. The storm crossed the coast near Cayo Costa, Florida.

Powerful storm surge was top of mind for emergency workers, with FEMA warning that 90 percent of fatalities come from storm surge.

After Ian made landfall on the Florida coast, FEMA warned that it would slowly graze across the state of Florida, bringing flooding and tornadoes along with powerful lightning strikes.

Storm surge outside of my moms house on Fort Myers Beach.



I'm so sick.

Over 1.5 million energy customers across Florida had their power knocked out as "extremely dangerous" winds and rain continued to wreak havoc.

The powerful winds pushed up 12-foot storm surge in some areas. Cars and emergency vehicles became submerged, houses were knocked off their foundations, and residents were trapped. Fort Myers Beach and nearby towns were hit hard.

Ian was already shaping up to be one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States in decades.

As Ian barrels across Florida, the damage is expected to be expensive. This story will continue to be updated with information and images.