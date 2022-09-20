CBP intercepts nearly $150K in unreported currency at Ports of Entry

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted $148,693 in unreported currency on three separate occasions, the agency reported Monday.

Individuals are permitted to carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S., however, if the quantity is more than $10,000, they will need to report it to CBP.

“Travelers are constantly reminded that transporting any amount of currency is not illegal,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Acting Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “However, all currency equaling $10,000 or greater must be reported to CBP officers when traveling in or out of the country to avoid facing potential criminal prosecution or the seizure of their currency.”

The most recent seizure occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the San Ysidro port of entry when a CBP officer referred a 37-year-old male driver bound for the U.S. for a secondary inspection.

Upon further physical examination of the vehicle and a canine examination, CBP officers discovered a total of $49,600 in unreported currency within the vehicle.

Three days earlier, CBP officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry intercepted two currency smuggling attempts. Both male drivers were heading into Mexico and gave negative currency declarations to CBP officers.

During their inspections, CBP officers discovered several bundles of U.S. currency concealed underneath the suspects' clothing totaling $45,988 and another $53,105 was found taped to the traveler’s legs.

The agency said CBP officers seized the U.S. currency and the vehicles involved.

This article was written by Krista Summerville for KGTV.