CDC advises against traveling to Puerto Rico due to COVID-19

Carlos Giusti/AP
Passengers exit Carnival's Mardi Gras cruise ship, docked in the bay of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, marking the first time a cruise ship visits the U.S. territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 31, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) added Puerto Rico to its list of places to avoid traveling to due to COVID-19.

Puerto Rico and six other destinations moved up to the highest risk level for COVID-19 on the CDC's risk assessment chart.

The latest additions to the "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" chart include:

  • Puerto Rico
  • Switzerland
  • Saint Lucia
  • Estonia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Guam
  • North Macedonia

Areas in "Level 4" have reported more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to the CDC.

Americans are also advised to "reconsider" travel to Canada. It was moved to "Level 3" on Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 in the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
