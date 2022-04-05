CDC will be reviewed and revamped beginning this month, director says

The head of the CDC plans to review and revamp the country’s public health agency.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said an administrator with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Jim Macrae, will begin an assessment of the agency, starting April 11.

Macrae will report back to Walensky on how the CDC can improve its delivery of science and how it can strengthen its programs.

The CDC plans to develop new systems and a new structure plan.

This comes as the agency begins to transition some of its COVID-19 responses to other institutes and offices.

Dr. Walensky told CDC employees, “it is time to take a step back and strategically position C.D.C. to support the future of public health,” after receiving feedback during the pandemic, the New York Times reported.