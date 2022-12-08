Chairman: Jan. 6 committee planning to release report on Dec. 21

The final report from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to be released on Dec. 21, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

While speaking to reporters, Thompson said that "some form of public presentation" would accompany the release of the report, adding that the logistics are still to be worked out, The Hill and ABC News reported.

News of the report's release comes days after Thompson told reporters Tuesday that the committee would make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, the Associated Press reported.

He did not mention who the intended parties are or what specific crimes are, the AP reported.

According to ABC News, the report will be made available online when it is released.