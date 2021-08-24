Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents across the waterlogged Northeast are clearing mud and tearing out soggy carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri.

The smell of sewage filled the air in a New Jersey retirement community as people returned to their soaked homes and possessions Monday.

The storm's remnants still threaten further flooding in New England as they made a slow trek back to the sea.

Officials fret that just a few more inches would be a back-breaker following a wet summer.

Henri hit Rhode Island on Sunday as a tropical storm but spared coastal areas major damage.

The National Weather Service says no deaths have been attributed to Henri.