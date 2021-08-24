Watch
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
A worker cleans the outside area of Four Boys Ice Cream store during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Jamesburg, N.J., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Posted at 9:09 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 23:09:54-04

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Residents across the waterlogged Northeast are clearing mud and tearing out soggy carpets after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri.

The smell of sewage filled the air in a New Jersey retirement community as people returned to their soaked homes and possessions Monday.

The storm's remnants still threaten further flooding in New England as they made a slow trek back to the sea.

Officials fret that just a few more inches would be a back-breaker following a wet summer.

Henri hit Rhode Island on Sunday as a tropical storm but spared coastal areas major damage.

The National Weather Service says no deaths have been attributed to Henri.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
