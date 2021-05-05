Watch
Biden administration supports waiving intellectual property rules on COVID-19 vaccines

AP
A Turkish Health Ministry official displays a box containing vials of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines in a cold storage warehouse in Istanbul, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Turkish Health Ministry via AP)
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:07:59-04

WASHINGTON— The Biden administration is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.

Tai says, “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”

But she cautions that it will take time to reach the required global “consensus” to waive the protections under WTO rules.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
