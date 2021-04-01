Menu

CDC issues new guidelines to celebrate Easter amid pandemic

Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01

With Easter just around the corner, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines on how Americans can safely celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC advised that people celebrate by avoiding large crowds and gather with people in their immediate household.

The CDC also recommended other steps to take:

  • Egg hunts can be done outside while wearing masks and staying six feet apart
  • Attend religious services virtually
  • Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor
  • Outdoor celebrations are safer than indoor celebrations

If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC advises that you gather indoors without wearing a mask, but encourage social distance and wear a mask with others that aren't vaccinated.

Although traveling is strongly discouraged, the CDC offered travel guidance to those who plan on traveling during the holiday weekend.

