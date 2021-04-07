European Union to release info from investigation into AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency plans to announce the conclusions of its investigation into the possible connection between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots.

Earlier this week, a senior EMA official said there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare clots that have been seen in dozens of people worldwide, among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose.

The EMA, World Health Organization and numerous other health agencies have said repeatedly that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and that the protection it offers against COVID-19 outweighs the small risks of rare blood clots.

The announcement expected later Wednesday may have far-reaching effects on the use of a shot that is key to global efforts to end the pandemic

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet approved for emergency use in the U.S. The company released findings from a U.S. study in March that showed the vaccine to be safe and effective, though the Data and Safety Monitoring Board requested that the company release additional info to clear up inconsistencies in data.