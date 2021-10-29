Mom hospitalized due to COVID-19 since baby's birth holds son for 1st time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was quite a moment for an Indiana mother who held her newborn for the first time after his birth nearly two months ago.

Autumn Carver held her baby, Huxley, last week, and her husband said there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

Carver has been in the hospital since giving birth to Huxley on Aug. 27.

According to her family, the mother of three contracted COVID-19 after she made a decision to not get vaccinated following multiple miscarriages last year.

She remains at an Indianapolis area hospital and as soon as she makes more improvements, she is set to be transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where doctors will take a closer look at her lungs to determine if she needs a double-lung transplant.

Provided by Zach Carver Autumn Carver held her infant son, Huxley, for the first time since his birth in August.

This story was originally published by Rafael Sánchez at WRTV.