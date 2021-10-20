New York City mandates COVID-19 vaccines for city workers, removes test-out option

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced that all municipal employees must get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 29.

Last month, the city instituted a policy that required workers to either get their shots or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 tests. On Wednesday, de Blasio announced that workers no longer had the option to take weekly tests.

According to The New York Post, city workers who do not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 will be placed on unpaid leave until they can provide proof of vaccination.

"There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe," de Blasio said, according to WABC-TV in New York. "...as we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all."

In addition to requiring vaccines for city workers, New York already requires residents to show proof of vaccination to access some public indoor facilities, like gyms, restaurants and theaters.