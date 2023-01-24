Could AI pass an MBA exam at an Ivy League university?

Artificial intelligence continues to become more sophisticated as it becomes tougher for educators to determine what is real and what is flat-out plagiarism.

AI chatbots are software applications used to have a conversation that can take on the role of a live human using technology.

ChatGPT, owned by research company OpenAI, is one of these chatbot programs. The chatbot can be used for applications like customer service and virtual assistants.

A University of Pennsylvania researcher wanted to put AI to the test. Christian Terwiesch, department chair and a professor in Wharton’s Operations, Information and Decisions department at the University of Pennsylvania, determined the technology could pass a master's of business administration exam.

Based on Terwiesch’s evaluation, the OpenAI’s Chat GPT3 would get a B or B- in an MBA final.

“It does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those that are based on case studies,” Terwiesch wrote. “Not only are the answers correct, but the explanations are excellent.”

The research noted that ChatGPT3 made some surprising math mistakes.

But Terwiesch noted that the technology could adjust.

“ChatGPT3 is remarkably good at modifying its answers in response to human hints. In other words, in the instances where it initially failed to match the problem with the right solution method, Chat GPT3 was able to correct itself after receiving an appropriate hint from a human expert,” he wrote.

While Terwiesch said he’ll be banning the use of the technology for tests, he said AI can still be utilized in teaching.

“In many ways, this is similar to how we have been using group assignments for many years. Just as we would expect a better deliverable for an assignment that was given to a group of five students, we should expect more from a student that we encourage to collaborate with a technology such as Chat GPT3,” he wrote.