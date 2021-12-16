Watch
Death toll from last week's tornado outbreak up to 89

Gerald Herbert/AP
Marlee Burden holds her daughter Zelphea Burden while her mother Jennifer Burden, below helps salvage possessions from her sister’s destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dawson Springs, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 10:19:22-05

The death toll from last week's deadly tornado outbreak in western Kentucky and the surrounding region has risen to 89, according to The Associated Press.

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday that at least 74 of those killed in the tornado event last Friday evening were Kentuckians. Others were killed in nearby Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

In addition to those killed, more than 100 people in Kentucky are still missing. Hundreds of homes were destroyed during the storms, leading many to take shelter in temporary housing that has been set up in state parks.

Beshear is expected to provide another update on his state's rescue and recovery efforts on Thursday afternoon.

Beshear's update comes a day after President Joe Biden visited Kentucky to view the damage left behind by the storms. Biden viewed the damage in the hard-hit towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

During his visit on Wednesday, Biden promised residents that the federal government would do whatever it could to help the area recover.

"You're going to heal, we're going to recover, we're going to rebuild and you're going to be stronger than you were before," Biden said. "We're going to build back better than it was."

