Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The judge has indicated closing arguments could be held Monday.

The end of the defense side of the case came a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack.

He claimed he had no choice when he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

He could get life in prison if convicted.