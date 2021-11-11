Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

items.[0].image.alt
SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, enters the courtroom after a break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kenosha Protest Shootings
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 16:54:20-05

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The judge has indicated closing arguments could be held Monday.

The end of the defense side of the case came a day after the 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury he was defending himself from attack.

He claimed he had no choice when he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

He could get life in prison if convicted.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere