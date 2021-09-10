Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue NYC over price caps

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub in New York. The three biggest food delivery companies, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, are suing the City of New York, Friday, Sept. 10, over its law to permanently limit the amount they can charge restaurants that use their services.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Food Delivery NYC
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 12:20:09-04

Three of the nation's largest food delivery companies are suing New York City over a limit on fees it put in place during the pandemic to protect restaurants devastated by the forced closure of their dining rooms.

The city has continued to extend those caps even as vaccinations allow more indoor dining, costing the companies millions of dollars over the summer, according to the lawsuit.

In the suit filed late Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats call the fee caps government overreach.

According to the Associated Press, the food delivery companies said in the suit that they were “instrumental in keeping restaurants afloat and food industry workers employed” because they invested money into that businesses during the pandemic.

The AP reported that the companies filed an injunction to stop enforcement by the city on extending the fee caps, which were adopted in August.

The delivery platforms that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic are increasingly clashing with local governments who say restaurants and consumers are getting hit with exorbitant fees and high costs.

The companies are pushing for a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere