Drake breaks Billboard record held by The Beatles

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Rapper Drake gestures after watching an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-100. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 17, 2022
Drake has made history. Billboard says the rapper now has more top five Hot 100 hits than any other artist or group.

Drake notched his 30th top-five song this week. He's featured on DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive," which debuted at No. 5 on the chart this week.

The Beatles had 29 top-five hits, according to Billboard. Their record stood for more than 50 years.

Drake made several posts about the accomplishment on Instagram. In one of his stories, he posted a picture of a dessert plate that said, "Just another celebration."

Drake is closing in on other records as well. This year, his album, "Honestly, Nevermind," reached No. 1. It was his 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles and Jay-Z are the only artists with more No. 1 albums.

