Drive-thru Chick-fil-A customer helps police catch suspect by opening his door

JACKSONVILLE, Texas -- A man waiting for a chicken sandwich at a fast food restaurant helped police catch a suspect who had taken off.

Surveillance video from a Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, Texas, shows vehicles waiting for their orders, when a man in jeans and a shirt comes running through with a police officer chasing him.

Jacksonville police posted the video on their Facebook page.

The short clip shows the driver of a white truck open his door, just as the suspect runs by, knocking him enough to slow him down.

The suspect stumbles and is taken into custody by police.

"The suspect was quickly apprehended after the 'HANGRY' (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police," the department wrote.

They say the suspect was wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle.

