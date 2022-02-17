Elon Musk tweets meme comparing Trudeau to Hitler

Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted and then deleted a meme that compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

The meme showed a picture of Hitler with the quote, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget."

Musk was responding to a report about Trudeau having the authority to use emergency powers to stop financial institutions from interacting with the truckers who have launched protests over vaccine requirements.

In response to Musk's tweet, the American Jewish Community said the Tesla founder has "exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media. Comparing Justin Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who murdered millions is not an appropriate way to criticize policies. He must apologize immediately."

The Auschwitz Memorial added to the criticism.

"Using the image of Adolf Hitler & therefore exploiting the tragedy of all people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany created by him is sad & disturbing," the museum tweeted. "It disrespects the memory of all victims & hurts many people."

Musk has not publicly apologized.