Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for COVID

Eric Clapton, a critic of coronavirus vaccines and pandemic restrictions, has tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled two upcoming European gigs.

Clapton’s upcoming shows in Zurich on Tuesday and Milan on Wednesday will be rescheduled, he announced on his Facebook page and official online site.

"He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery," the post says. "Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans.

The 77-year-old rocker tested positive following his concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 8. He hopes to be able to resume the tour starting with two concerts in Bologna on May 20.

Clapton expressed skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past after experiencing what he described as severe side effects.

In 2020, he and Van Morrison released an anti-lockdown song titled “Stand and Deliver.”