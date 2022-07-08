Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says ex-leader Shinzo Abe is in "severe condition" after being shot and he hopes Abe will survive.

Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital.

Kishida and his Cabinet ministers were returning to Tokyo from campaign stops around the country after the shooting. Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.

NHK aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.