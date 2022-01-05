13 killed, including 7 children, in fire at rowhouse apartments in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Officials say a large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday in the Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows.

According to NBC News, the three-story structure is in the 800 block of North 23rd Street.

"Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse," the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control."

The house had been converted into two apartments.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.