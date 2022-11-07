FBI outlines what constitutes a federal election crime

While local and state law enforcement officials are largely responsible for enforcing election laws, the FBI said it could get involved in many circumstances.

Those include when:

A ballot includes one or more Federal candidates

Election or polling place officials abuse their office

The conduct involves false voter registration

The crime is motivated by hostility toward protected minority groups

The activity violates federal campaign finance law

If one of the above criteria is met, the following would be a violation of federal election law:

Giving false information when registering to vote

Voting more than once

Changing ballot markings or otherwise tampering with ballots

Vote buying

Threatening voters with physical or financial harm

Intentionally lying about the time, manner, or place of an election to prevent qualified voters from voting

Political fundraising by federal employees

Campaign contributions above legal limits

Conduit contributions/straw donor schemes

Contributions from foreign or other prohibited sources

Use of campaign funds for personal or unauthorized purposes

The FBI said the following do not violate federal law:

Giving voters rides to the polls or time off to vote

Offering voters a stamp to mail a ballot

Making false claims about oneself or another candidate

Forging or faking nominating petitions

Campaigning too close to polling places

Honest mistakes by poll workers

Lack of immediate election results while ballots are counted

The FBI offered the following advice to voters before heading to the polls: