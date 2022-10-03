FBI says Russia trying to spread false information online ahead of upcoming midterm election

The Federal Bureau of Investigation told reporters Monday that they have not spotted any specific threats to U.S. voting systems as the midterm elections approach. However, they added that foreign adversaries are pushing efforts online that the results can't be trusted.

The FBI said Russia is the most active online in spewing disinformation about voter fraud and election integrity in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections, USA Today and Bloomberg reported.

The news outlets reported that the FBI is also tracking potential threats to U.S. election workers after investigating more than 1,000 reports of them being harassed or abused before and after the 2020 presidential election.

The bureau said those investigations led to four arrests so far, the news outlets reported.