Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Felony count over 43 cents' worth of Mountain Dew is dropped

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mountain Dew Throwback on display at a liquor store in Sunnyvale, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Biz
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:34:32-04

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors have dropped a felony theft charge against a man who underpaid for a soda by 43 cents.

The Patriot-News reported Tuesday that prosecutors dropped the theft charge against Joseph Sobolewski.

Sobolewski slapped $2 on the counter of an Exxon store in Duncannon in August and walked out, thinking it was $1.50.

He says he didn't realize that an advertised discount of two bottles for $3 did not apply to a single bottle.

The Associated Press reported that the soda cost $2.29, so, including tax, he was short 43 cents.

State troopers arrested him, and he spent a week in jail after a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, the AP reported.

District Attorney Andrew Bender did not answer requests for comment.

According to the AP, Sobolewski was facing seven years in prison under Pennsylvania's three-strikes law since he had already had committed two theft charges in the past 10 years.

The news outlet reported those two charges stem from when he didn't pay for a gas tank and stole shoes from a store.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere