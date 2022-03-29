Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

Virus Outbreak South Africa Tourism
Nardus Engelbrecht/AP
File: Flamingos
Virus Outbreak South Africa Tourism
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 14:27:34-04

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wildlife officials say one of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed Tuesday that the African flamingo, known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band, was seen near Port Lavaca, Texas.

An environmental activist shot video on March 10 that featured the bird with the leg band visible.

The bird and another flamingo had not yet had their wings clipped when they escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita in June 2005.

The other flamingo was never seen again, but 492 has been spotted in Wisconsin, Louisiana and now Texas.

According to The Wichita Eagle, the flamingo is believed to be about 27 years old. The lifespan of a flamingo is 20-30 years in the wild, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere