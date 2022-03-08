Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill sending it to governor's desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Parental Rights in Education Bill that critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill was approved by the Florida Senate on Tuesday and sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature, who is expected to sign it.

The bill passed the Senate by a 22-17 vote.

House Bill 1557 bans teachers in Pre-K through 3rd-grade classrooms from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. It would also allow parents to sue school districts if they believe the policy is violated.

The bill's sponsor said it gives parents control and has the votes to pass. But Democrats, LGBTQ activists, and even President Joe Biden have said the bill is harmful, dangerous and could cause even more discrimination.

"I didn't call the bill the no gay whatever bill," Senator Dennis Baxley said. "This has all been fabricated by the media, my friend. This does one simple thing, it decides who's in charge."

Meantime, Equality Florida says if the bill does become law, it will look into suing the state of Florida if they feel the bill "endangers a single child, silences a single teacher or negatively impacts a single family."

This story was first reported by Dan Trujillo at WFTS in Tampa, Florida.