Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing on Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser, and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

The two witnesses will add to the committee’s narrative in its eighth, and possibly final, hearing this summer, the Associated Press reported. The prime-time hearing will detail what Trump did (or did not do) during several hours that day as his supporters beat the police and broke into the Capitol.

“This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the House committee investigating the riot who will help lead Thursday’s session, said Sunday. ”The president didn’t do anything.”