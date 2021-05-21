Watch
Four children hospitalized after bounce house is picked up by wind in Arizona

Six kids were hurt in separate bounce house incidents in Mesa and Yavapai County.
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 21, 2021
MESA, Ariz. — Four children were hospitalized Thursday after a bounce house was picked up by a heavy wind in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire Department says the incident happened around 4 p.m. local time near Brown Road and Val Vista Drive.

According to witnesses, a strong gust of wind lifted the bounce house several feet into the air during a party.

Firefighters say it's unclear how many children were inside the bounce house when the incident happened, but four children between the ages of 5 and 11 were treated with moderate to serious injuries. All four were taken to the hospital.

This incident comes just days after two children were hospitalized in Arizona after a bounce house flew 20+ feet in the air during a dust devil near Chino Valley.

This story was originally published by Clayton Klapper on Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.

