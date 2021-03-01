Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of winners

The 2021 Golden Globes — the first Golden Globes to be held in the COVID-19 era — were held Sunday and were hosted in both New York and Los Angeles with a socially-distanced audience at both locations.

"Nomadland" and "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" represented the big winners in film in a year that saw limited releases with theaters closed.

Among the honors on Sunday was for Chadwick Boseman for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman won best actor in a drama motion picture. Boseman died last August after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

The crowds at both locations were made up of first responders. Winners and nominees joined the ceremony virtually.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hosts Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler announced that a $2 million donation would be made to Feeding America.

Fey and Poehler also called out the ceremony's organizer the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lacking Black representation.

Winners:

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Best supporting actor in a motion picture

John Boyega (Small Axe) - Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) - Best actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Soul - Best animated film

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) - Best actor in a miniseries or television film

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Best screenplay in a motion picture

Emma Corrin (The Crown) - Best actress in a television series – drama

Lo si (seen) - Best original song

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (Soul) - Best original score

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) - Best actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Schitt's Creek - Best television musical or comedy

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot) - Best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Josh O'Connor - Best actor in a television Series – drama

Minari - Best foreign language film

The Crown - Best television series - drama

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) - Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) - Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) - Best actress in a miniseries or television film

The Queen's Gambit - Best miniseries or television film

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) - Best actor in a motion picture – drama

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) - Best director in a motion picture

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) - Best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday) - Best actress in a motion picture – drama

Nomadlan - Best motion picture - drama

Jane Fonda - Cecil B. DeMille Award

Norman Lear - Carol Burnett Award