Good Samaritans rescue man trapped underneath vehicle in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jun 02, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Good Samaritans rescued a man trapped underneath a vehicle after a crash in South Carolina on Saturday.

Myrtle Beach police said a car ran into a man and woman riding a motorcycle.

A camera at the intersection, which police monitor, captured the incident.

The woman was knocked off of the bike.

The man, however, was trapped under the vehicle.

Suddenly a group of onlookers rushed to the car to help.

More than a dozen strangers physically moved the car as someone pulled the man to safety.

Police said the two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WPDE and WMBF reported that police arrested the vehicle driver, 25-year-old Johnny Taylor.

