Here are the food items that cost more in 2022

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Food products are shown at a checkout line at a grocery store, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:10:30-04

The price of food in the United States increased 8.8% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new data showed food at home prices increasing by 10% while food away from home rose 6.9%. From February 2022 to March 2022, food prices increased by 1%.

Year to year increases:

  • Milk 12.2%
  • Meats 14.8%
  • Cereal 10.1%
  • Coffee 11.2%
  • Fruits and vegetables 8.5%

Some items dropped in price from February to March including peanut butter, instant coffee, tomatoes, ice cream and doughnuts.

