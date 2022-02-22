High court takes case involving refusal to serve gay couples

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Colorado web designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her from offering wedding website designs to gay couples.

Lorie Smith also wants to post a statement on her website about her Christian beliefs. That would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law.

Smith argues the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it would look only at the free speech issue.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says his state's laws prevent discrimination and uphold free speech. The law had been upheld by two lower courts.

The case is expected to be argued in the fall. At that time, it's expected President Joe Biden will have his first Supreme Court pick on the bench.

Biden has said he will pick a Black woman to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.